Emily Eden’s politics with the paintbrush

Eden’s paintings certainly would have played their part in influencing and reinforcing colonial bias about a certain kind of subcontinental splendour – where grandeur was thought to be mixed with naivete, and abundance was seen as the excess of rulers unmindful of governance.

Aware that Ranjit Singh, the ruler of the Punjab, was “the only Indian subject that was interesting at home”, Eden made several paintings of him to feed that curiosity, some of which are part of the exhibition.

From painting Ranjit Singh “like a mouse” in his old age even as she captured his “modesty”, to painting his horses wearing the famous Kohinoor diamond, her paintings were, in fact, visual reports. As Lord Auckland’s sister, she was given access to Singh and enjoyed his hospitality. Her artworks thus also give an idea of where Anglo-Sikh relations stood at the time of Victoria ascending the throne and a decade before the annexation of Punjab.

Photos and politics

Eden put out flattering portraits of people with whom it was beneficial for the Company to have good relations at a given point in time, or those who went out of their way to please her.

The Raja of Nahaun thus got painted in a Durbar setting; Dost Mohammed Khan, the Emir of Kabul – the Afghans were key to her brother Lord Auckland’s ‘foreign policy’ against the Russians – and his sons had their profiles done; and the “gorgeous” Sher Singh, who got the Punjab throne unexpectedly after the death of his father Ranjit Singh and other contenders in between, seems to have been quite a favourite. Raja Hindoo Rao (“plump as a featherbed”) of the Gwalior royal household and the Akalis (“they wear their own dark blue dresses, with quoits of steel hanging all over them, which they fling at anybody and everybody”) clearly were not.

Likes and dislikes, however, were ultimately determined by watching how the wind blew. Towards the end of Ranjit Singh’s life and in the face of impending chaos, she notes in her journal: “The army is attached to our dear friend Shere Singh; but Runjeet [the way she addressed the ‘Lion of Punjab’] has deprived him of most of his income, or it is just possible his dear fat head will be chopped off, unless he crosses to our side of the river.”