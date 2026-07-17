Anissa Sonthalia is set to bring fresh voices in contemporary art through Trace Gallery in Kolkata
Art lovers in Kolkata, brace yourselves for the newest space that champions contemporary art. Trace Gallery, conceptualised by Anissa Sonthalia, is a multicultural space encompassing art, design and music for a generation that invests in experiences. located on southern Avenue, the gallery sits within an 80-yearold building, which in itself is a testament to the merger of the past and the future. the gallery opens its doors from next week with the inaugural exhibition — Where do I Pause — featuring raj Chowdhury. We speak to Anissa to know more about this exciting new space.
How did the idea of turning a digital platform into a physical gallery take shape?
It was my dream to have my own art gallery since the first time I stepped into one. In New York, the contemporary art landscape and gallery culture, specifically in Chelsea, Anissa Sonthalia was very advanced- something I’d never seen before in India. so, when i was in new York as a student, I happened to go and visit galleries, artist studios, and museums. That’s when I started thinking about art and about what it has to say.
I graduated during COVID in 2020 from NYU when there was a lot of traction in digital art. So, I started a digital platform for access, which was more like a blog where I kept posting about art, and eventually people started asking me to source pieces for them.
Moreover, I always worked in finance in my family business, but after a course at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in 2023, I thought about a career in art. Then I got married, and it kept me engaged. So, finally this year was when I needed to explore the entrepreneurial spark in me and start the gallery.
Bengal is a cultural hub. Many artists and gallerists are graduating from santiniketan. But still, Kolkata doesn’t have its own strong art presence when you look at the national or international scale in terms of the galleries that are represented in art fairs and exhibitions. So, I really wanted to contribute to Kolkata.
How does the name Trace define the philosophy of the gallery?
Everyone talks about leaving your mark in the world. It’s the same concept as leaving a mark, but just in a more subtle way, where you just leave a trace of yourself in a small way rather than leaving a big footprint behind. This can be embodied by future generations or traced by them in their own way.
What were some of the challenges in setting up a new gallery?
I didn’t have prior experience in art. I didn’t even know the basics of how to install an exhibition or the kind of team I need or how to print wall texts. Everything was a new challenge for me. But it was interesting because there’s a learning aspect to everything. Further, I guess my biggest challenge is going to see how Kolkata responds to this kind of art.
What gap in India’s contemporary art ecosystem do you hope Trace will fill?
In India there are many new galleries, but I haven’t yet seen very high level of participation and interaction from audiences. I’m planning to do that in my launch, where viewers, collectors, and buyers would be able to engage with the art.
Why was artist Raj Chowdhury your go-to choice for the inaugural exhibition?
It was important for me that I choose an artist from Bengal since there is so much talent here. I saw Raj Chowdhury’s works at a group show in Mumbai and found out that he’s from Kolkata. Moreover, his works have never been displayed on such a large scale before. His art actually involves aspects of everyday life; and my mission with trace is to make art embedded within everyday life, too. A lot of his layered and complex subjects were what interested me. I think that even though I’ve been seeing his art every day for the last month, I discover something new in the painting because it has so many different elements to it.
How do you hope to engage younger audiences with the gallery?
I think that people will resonate with the kind of curations that I bring. I know that this generation wants to discover and experience things. I think Kolkata definitely needs more interesting experiences for the youth, like an art night at a gallery with wine and cheese, an interactive workshop, a talk, or music events. I hope to create a wide array of creative experiences at trace.
Tell us about the design and music aspect of this space.
There’s an emerging niche called collectible design, a cross between art and design. So those are also the kind of exhibitions that I would like to bring into the gallery. Also, I really wanted to be able to get musicians and DJs jobs and be able to create a platform to promote them through the gallery events. I’m also trying to collaborate with music producers who can use the artwork in their albums.
What emerging trends in Indian contemporary art excite you the most?
One thing I like about the art world is that it doesn’t work on trends at all. But I guess one of my favourite practices is actually the Art NightThursdays and the art walks that happen.
What is the roadmap for Trace?
Collaborating with a lot of multidisciplinary creators across art, design and music. i hope to enter the non-profit space in public art initiatives and art education. I’m also working on being able to bring some of the top galleries across india to Kolkata with their displays.
Trace opens its doors on July 20 at 16/7/2B Keyatala Road