Anissa Sonthalia is set to bring fresh voices in contemporary art through Trace Gallery in Kolkata

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It was my dream to have my own art gallery since the first time I stepped into one. In New York, the contemporary art landscape and gallery culture, specifically in Chelsea, Anissa Sonthalia was very advanced- something I’d never seen before in India. so, when i was in new York as a student, I happened to go and visit galleries, artist studios, and museums. That’s when I started thinking about art and about what it has to say.

I graduated during COVID in 2020 from NYU when there was a lot of traction in digital art. So, I started a digital platform for access, which was more like a blog where I kept posting about art, and eventually people started asking me to source pieces for them.

Moreover, I always worked in finance in my family business, but after a course at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in 2023, I thought about a career in art. Then I got married, and it kept me engaged. So, finally this year was when I needed to explore the entrepreneurial spark in me and start the gallery.

Bengal is a cultural hub. Many artists and gallerists are graduating from santiniketan. But still, Kolkata doesn’t have its own strong art presence when you look at the national or international scale in terms of the galleries that are represented in art fairs and exhibitions. So, I really wanted to contribute to Kolkata.