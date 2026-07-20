Here’s how Mumbai exhibition Second Nature blurs the lines between people, technology and nature

At a time when technology is often blamed for distancing us from the natural world, Second Nature, the latest exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), proposes a different possibility. Organised by experiential art venture Superblue and on view until January 10, 2027, the exhibition unfolds across four floors with large-scale installations by five internationally acclaimed artists and collectives working at the intersection of art, science and technology.

London-based Random International turns the visitor into the subject through responsive mirrors and disappearing portraits that explore identity and memory. Japanese collective teamLab creates living digital environments that transform with every movement, making no two encounters alike. Dutch artist Simon Heijdens brings weather-responsive digital plants indoors, artist duo A. A. Murakami captures the fleeting beauty of spring through delicate mist-filled blossoms, while British artist Es Devlin transforms 25 years of personal sketches into an installation that visitors gradually dismantle by taking fragments home.