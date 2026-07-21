Contextures explores Rahul Mehrotra's embedded architecture at TARQ

Contextures, curated by Ranjit Hoskote, reconsiders Rahul Mehrotra's work through six institutional projects that place landscape, history and public life at the centre of architecture.

For much of the past three decades, Rahul Mehrotra's work has been discussed through the many roles he occupies: architect, urbanist, educator, conservationist and public intellectual. Contextures, curated by Ranjit Hoskote, shifts the conversation elsewhere. Rather than presenting a survey of completed buildings, the exhibition asks how architecture comes into being through its relationship with a site, its ecology and the people who inhabit it.

Contextures explores how Rahul Mehrotra's work grows from its relationship with people, ecology and place

Hoskote calls this idea "embedded architecture", a way of thinking that resists treating buildings as autonomous objects. "Embedded architecture refuses to draw attention to itself as a visual and spatial statement imposed on a site," he says. "Rather, it emphasises and makes visible a close and dynamic interrelationship with its immediate environment." The phrase extends beyond aesthetics. It describes an architecture that pays attention to gradients, water bodies, neighbourhoods, patterns of light and the accumulated histories of a place before proposing an intervention.