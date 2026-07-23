From coral reefs to caged birds, this new Chennai exhibition threads beauty, waste and biodiversity loss

“I am trying to create beauty and with beauty, show how much of a beast we are,” says Kalyani.

Each of the 73 works is accompanied by a panel: species information, the threats it faces, a description of the materials used and what they represent, and a poem written in the species’ voice.

What Kalyani wants visitors to leave with is something more complex than awareness. “I want them to empathise with nature and how it concerns us also,” she says. “Number two, be a little selfless and not so selfish. And I want them to question every action of theirs, how it is affecting not just the animal kingdom, the plant kingdom—the entire ecosystem.”

The accompanying programme —film screenings of Turtle Walker, conversations between wildlife photographers and cinematographers, three hands-on workshops—keeps the exhibition alive outside the gallery walls.

The artworks are for sale, modestly priced, each going home with the panel and poem. The idea is that the conversation doesn’t end when you leave.

Open to all. From July 18 to 31. 10 am to 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.