Traditional Asian aesthetics shape a new feminine narrative in Chennai

The three came together gradually. Kavitha and Radha met while pursuing their diploma in painting. Ezhil, who had built her practice over two decades in Bengaluru before recently relocating to Chennai, met Kavitha at an art exhibition. “We had our natural interest in art and then we had an introduction,” Ezhil says. She had started a WhatsApp community for women artists in Chennai—a space for sharing events, shows, and opportunities—and through it, the three found each other. “The ideation of a show was in process for a very long time. It was not formed overnight. It was organically over a lot of conversations,” she adds.

What held the idea together was precisely what might have pulled it apart. “Our styles are completely distinctive.It is complementary. It doesn’t compete,” shares Ezhil.