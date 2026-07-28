Pioneering Black artist Betye Saar dies at 99 in Los Angeles

Acclaimed American artist Betye Saar, whose groundbreaking work radically explored Black identity, culture and spirituality, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 99. Her family confirmed her passing on Monday, just days before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.

A legacy of reclaiming history through assemblage art

A central voice of the 1960s Black Art Movement, Betye pioneered assemblage sculptures made of found objects. She notably reclaimed Jim Crow-era memorabilia, transforming racist caricatures into potent totems of Black liberation. Her gallery noted: “Her symbolically rich body of work has evolved over time to demonstrate the environmental, cultural, political, racial, technological, economic, and historical context in which it exists.”