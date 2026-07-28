Pioneering Black artist Betye Saar dies at 99 in Los Angeles

Acclaimed American artist Betye Saar, whose groundbreaking work radically explored Black identity, culture and spirituality, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 99. Her family confirmed her passing on Monday, just days before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.
A central voice of the 1960s Black Art Movement, Betye pioneered assemblage sculptures made of found objects. She notably reclaimed Jim Crow-era memorabilia, transforming racist caricatures into potent totems of Black liberation. Her gallery noted: “Her symbolically rich body of work has evolved over time to demonstrate the environmental, cultural, political, racial, technological, economic, and historical context in which it exists.”
Betye SaarBetye originally began her career in design before shifting to fine art at 35, remaining creative well into her 90s. Raised in Pasadena, she drew early inspiration from Simon Rodia’s Watts Towers. Her practice spanned painting, printmaking and found-object sculptures using antiques, washboards, dolls, astrological symbols and altars.
Among her most celebrated achievements is the 1972 assemblage, The Liberation of Aunt Jemima, created in response to the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Betye reframed the derogatory "mammy" caricature by arming her with a rifle and hand grenade. Reflecting on the piece, Betye explained that King's death "triggered a rage within me, and the mystic transformed into the warrior," adding, "What saved it was that I made Aunt Jemima into a revolutionary figure."
Throughout her decades-long career, Betye taught and mentored generations of Black creators, including Kerry James Marshall. In spring 2026, she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Angela Robinson Witherspoon, who directed a 2023 documentary about the artist, remarked, “She had boundless energy for making art. I think she had a lot to say and was tired of the art world being dominated by white males.”