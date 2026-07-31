Sudeshna Mukherjee Ray’s thoughtful photographs draw crowds at the Chromatic Spectrum exhibition in Kolkata

Walk into the second floor of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture and you would spot vibrant colours all around. The walls are dominated by paintings, sketches, photographs and more while the stands are reserved for intricate sculptors. One among the many selected participants is Sudeshna Mukherjee Ray. Her set of photographs heavily border on visual aesthetics, nostalgia and a strange familiarity which connects the viewers with the photographs immediately.

What to expect from Sudeshna Mukherjee Ray’s photographs?

Named Chromatic Spectrum this group exhibition is on display till August 2, 2026. Organised by Artverse, and curated by Shubhankar Singha, the exhibition portrays emerging talents and gives them a platform to show their creativity. Sudeshna, a self-taught artist displays photographs which touches the cord of most Bengalis. Her photograph called Bisorjon depicting the red-saree clad Durga, stirs up fresh emotions and memories right ahead of the Durga Pujo season. When asked her about her interest in photography she mentions that it “has definitely been passed on to me from my parents. Earlier it was a hobby confined to vacations or family occasions. But lockdown changed everything. Confined at home and mobile at hand, the hobby quickly turned to passion. Now at 56, I am trying to reinvent myself as a photographer of all things interesting around me.”