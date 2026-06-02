This group show in Delhi highlights the textile as an armour of emotion and memory

This art exhibition brings together the works of artists Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani and Anshu Singh. While their practice may be different, the final objective and message to the viewers is the same. Blending their unique styles with the overarching theme of the exhibition, the artists portray how textiles absorb gesture, time, and instances. Textiles and weaves are those repositories of migration, labour, displacement and survival that often evade the consciousness.

Sabeen Omar, who hails from Sri Lanka works with discarded fabrics, architectural forms and painted surfaces which traverse between preservation and transformation. She weaves between familiarity and estrangement through her works which speaks of emotional and spatial experiences.

Meenakshi Nihalani, on the other hand, approaches textiles through weaves, appliqué and other forms. One of the recurring subjects through her works are pickle jars which are means of representing knowledge, values and food recipes carried across borders during Partition. Her works point towards the fragility of persistent cultural inheritance.

Anshu Singh, a Delhi based artist brings to the exhibition the labour perception she works with textile scraps from garment and weaving units. The broad idea of her practice rests on the thought of textiles representing presence, omission, endurance, survival, politics, and more.