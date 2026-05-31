Group exhibition in Kolkata by a dozen artists focus on the evolving mediums of expression

The crux of the exhibition lies in the fact that the medium speaks for itself. Each work or canvas is self-explanatory. Whether it is a camera snap, a brush stroke, or the shaping of the clay, the role of the material used is primary in shaping the interaction with the viewer. Figures, bodies, nature foliage have recurring appearances throughout the exhibition, but each one is different in its own way. By displaying veteran artists and emerging ones, viewers can have an understanding of the evolution of art and how different techniques and usage of mediums progress with time, forming newer perspective.

An Ancient Ballad is on display at Emami Art till July 10.