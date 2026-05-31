Group exhibition in Kolkata by a dozen artists focus on the evolving mediums of expression

The recurring presence of the environment , human figures, and animal forms in a mostly folk-like reinterpretation is what makes Emami Art’s An Ancient Ballad stand out. This group exhibition, recently inaugurated, showcases the works of a dozen well-known and emerging artists side by side. Each piece varies in its medium of expression, ranging from photography, painting, textile art, ceramic sculptures, wood carving, and printmaking.
This group exhibition in Kolkata brings together 12 artists who focus on the medium of art
There are two interesting anecdotes about this exhibition. First, it focuses on a time or a moment that keeps repeating itself, through forms or principles. Second, while at first glance the canvas or artwork may look familiar, upon closer inspection, new meanings and techniques begin to emerge. In fact, we have noticed how newer aspects of familiar artists’ works have been displayed, which also widens their scope of creativity to the viewers.
On display is a photography series by LM Sen and KC Pyne’s figures that make human and animal- like bodies merge together in aesthetic strangeness. Arunima Choudhury and Ajit Kumar Das’ eco-prints and natural dye kalamkari cloths express the man- nature relationship like no other. Chandra Bhattacharjee’s works bend towards ombre nature snippets. Alakananda Sengupta, Tapas Biswas, Subrata Biswas, and Partha Dasgupta, through their sculptural works, mostly on ceramics, explore womanhood and folk forms. Printmaker Rahul Sarkar depicts queer diversities using ink and wood carvings, while Raja Boro creates structural forms through his works. Sayandeep Kangsabanik’s large black and white canvases are all about nature and patterned foliage.
The crux of the exhibition lies in the fact that the medium speaks for itself. Each work or canvas is self-explanatory. Whether it is a camera snap, a brush stroke, or the shaping of the clay, the role of the material used is primary in shaping the interaction with the viewer. Figures, bodies, nature foliage have recurring appearances throughout the exhibition, but each one is different in its own way. By displaying veteran artists and emerging ones, viewers can have an understanding of the evolution of art and how different techniques and usage of mediums progress with time, forming newer perspective.
An Ancient Ballad is on display at Emami Art till July 10.