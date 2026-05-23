Madhvi Parekh’s ongoing exhibition in Kolkata spotlights her work spanning over six decades

With the exhibition opening in Kolkata, her creative journey attains a full circle, because it is in this city that her journey kicked off in the early 1960s. In fact, while browsing the paintings, the evolution is palpable. While her early works have notable imprints of abstractionism, her later works are more symbolic and figurative.

Madhvi was born in a village in gujarat and has been a self-taught artist. In fact, her body of work called A travelling circus in my village is directly reflective of not only elements drawn from observation but also lines that tell a tale of village art through its distinctive strokes. Her creativity emerges mostly through everyday happenings and personal memories, which make it Artworks by Madhvi Parekh unique. often, throughout the exhibition, one may come face to face with motifs and figures that seem similar or repetitive. This is because while in her early works she discovered through her paintings, the more recent body of works tries to re-visualise the same in newer forms or evolving creativity. Most of her pictorial elements are humans, birds, mythical figures, and animals — all peacefully co-existing. Moreover, her canvases also portray an emphasis on sketching, and dag displays some of her sketchbooks, where all that is around in the gallery once took shape in blank pages. as you pass by each sketchbook, you familiarise yourself with the way her art evolved and how memories and observation played a crucial role in bringing it alive on the canvas.