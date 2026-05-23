This Kolkata exhibition spotlights the evolution of photography

Curator Aditya Arya and founder of Museo camera, mentions, “Touching Light brings together works that are not only images but artefacts. Each photograph reflects its own journey — of creation, survival, and preservation. The exhibition is as much about what is visible as it is about what endures, inviting viewers to engage with photography as a material and historical practice shaped by time.”

Hanging on the walls of the gallery are not just prints but fragments of cultural history. The exhibition brings together prints from Bourne & shepherd, a historical photo studio. This is, in fact, one of the peak points of the exhibition, as the prints from this studio are rare finds. one can also see albumen prints along with darogha abbas ali’s series Beauties of Lucknow. These are placed with analogue photographs, making the viewer understand the stage-wise evolution of photographic prints.