Chandra Bhattacharjee magnifies lives pushed to the margins in his latest Kolkata showcase

But the highlight remains a colourful section that depicts belongings. Chandra adds, “Unused and insignificant belongings are often discarded. I have portrayed those with hazy colours. It shows presence and absence in the same frame.” This interesting section draws a parallel between the fact that not only are the belongings insignificant, but society has also sidelined the owners of these belongings. However, their hazy existence is a testament to the fact that every figure has a story to tell, if only anyone would listen.

The exhibition is on between 3 pm and 7 pm till May 24, 2026.