Chandra Bhattacharjee magnifies lives pushed to the margins in his latest Kolkata showcase

Looking around your neighbourhood, you would often find figures like the ragpicker, the trash collector or a beggar sitting in the most isolated corners, completely overlooked by people and camouflaged by towering walls. Their existence is often overlooked or forgotten. But artist Chandra Bhattacharjee weaves magic in charcoal and creates these figures on towering canvases across the gallery. ironically, while viewers pay attention to them, these figures look away from the people, leaving them in neglect.
Birla Academy of Art and Culture is currently hosting Chandra’s latest body of works curated by Uma Ray under the exhibition, A Star Amongst Too Many, at the Sarala Birla gallery. Uma tells Indulge, “Through this new body of work, Chandra Bhattacharjee has stepped away into a meditative repose, reflecting on his years of observing those on the sidelines and offering us a view of their world. Fast and nimble charcoal lines delineate characters — not fictional, but the people the artist has encountered many times in his neighbourhood. Salvaged from obscurity, they appear as lone figures with their nondescript paraphernalia. Their presence is compelling, enhanced by the emptiness that surrounds them.”
Figures such as an old woman, a sleeping man, a homeless person with his meagre belongings, or a street vendor with his equipment all find space in this exhibition. While the works are dominated by black and white, one would also find orbs of yellow and rust across the canvases. When asked about the same, he says, “I thought the best way to express this community is through charcoal. To get over the monotony, there are also flares of light amidst darkness. There’s also rust colour, which, to me, is a colour of neglect. when you leave something aside for days, you would probably notice rust on it. That is what I wanted to portray.”
But the highlight remains a colourful section that depicts belongings. Chandra adds, “Unused and insignificant belongings are often discarded. I have portrayed those with hazy colours. It shows presence and absence in the same frame.” This interesting section draws a parallel between the fact that not only are the belongings insignificant, but society has also sidelined the owners of these belongings. However, their hazy existence is a testament to the fact that every figure has a story to tell, if only anyone would listen.
The exhibition is on between 3 pm and 7 pm till May 24, 2026.