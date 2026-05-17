Soumya Sankar Bose’s solo in Kolkata is a photographic response to lived situations

For those visiting the exhibition, it is important to remember that the space has been transformed into one where time seems to stand still. To truly absorb the essence of the show, one must first engage with its narrative and then move through the displays with patience and reflection. at first glance, visitors are met with frames of varying sizes containing photographs and negatives. But to truly decipher the works, one must engage with the accompanying notes presented alongside each piece.

The exhibition’s narrative unfolds through the artist’s chance discovery of a diary, whose pages appear as ‘case studies’ introducing each segment of the show. Through these works, the artist attempts to confront incidents that society often prefers to keep out of public view. at its core, the exhibition asks what it would truly take, in a free society, to ensure that such incidents are no longer silenced or treated in whispers.