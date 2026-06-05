Affections: The Queer Festival turns pride into a day of queer art, community, and craft in Chennai

Another artist Ash, who sets up a live upcycling booth at the event, says, “Queerness influences many of the values that sit at the heart of my practice. World Over Waste is built around the idea that things society overlooks, disregards, or misunderstands still possess beauty and worth. That idea resonates strongly with me and my identity.”

At her booth, visitors can pick a CD or cassette, paint it, customise it, and add song QR codes of their choice. "The idea is to transform forgotten music formats into personalised keepsakes that carry both memory and meaning," Ash says.

Meanwhile, Yamini is bringing a collection she calls “whimsical and eclectic”— paper collages, digital prints, hand-collaged badges, journalling kits, cartoon stickers, and editions from her monthly mail club. Talking about the event, she says, “I’ve felt isolated in my queerness before, as have many others, but having a physical space that includes us and makes us feel seen and safe is so important and necessary. It’s life-changing to know you’re not alone.”

INR 100 onwards. On June 7. 2 pm - 8 p m. At The Backyard, Adyar.