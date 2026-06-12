This five women art show in Delhi reaffirms the presence of female voices in contemporary art

Parallels of Perception depict the spirit of collective artistic dialogues through abstraction, figuration, geometry, texture and mixed media art. Nitasha Jaini paints a figurative picture of a critique of male machismo and capitalism. However, what balances her perception of this statement is the compassion towards these men in a patriarchal setting who carry the burden of having to ‘seem perfect’. She also points out to the conformity that men go through since childhood that leads to the development of their rough and tough avatar. And if they try to portray their vulnerable side, then often they are bullied or mocked at; making them always wear a mask of identity in modern society. To look at Gitanjali Kashyap’s works is to look at a canvas which evokes rhythm, repetition, structures and shades in an almost meditative geometry. Her abstract expressionism draws inspiration from the works of Nasreen Mohammadi and optical art.