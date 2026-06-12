This five women art show in Delhi reaffirms the presence of female voices in contemporary art

Touching upon perception, identity, resilience and transformation, five women artists come together and display their creativity for the exhibition Parallels of Perception presented by The Quartz Collective and curated by Georgina Maddox. Nitasha Jaini, Gitanjali Kashyap, Ritu Aggarwal, Ritu Singh and Shikha Gupta, have pursued varied practice in their career trajectory. But what is interesting about the show is how the different practices, mediums and techniques coincide to tell one story to the audience. The artworks are in constant conversation with each other and the audience.
Parallels of Perception depict the spirit of collective artistic dialogues through abstraction, figuration, geometry, texture and mixed media art. Nitasha Jaini paints a figurative picture of a critique of male machismo and capitalism. However, what balances her perception of this statement is the compassion towards these men in a patriarchal setting who carry the burden of having to ‘seem perfect’. She also points out to the conformity that men go through since childhood that leads to the development of their rough and tough avatar. And if they try to portray their vulnerable side, then often they are bullied or mocked at; making them always wear a mask of identity in modern society. To look at Gitanjali Kashyap’s works is to look at a canvas which evokes rhythm, repetition, structures and shades in an almost meditative geometry. Her abstract expressionism draws inspiration from the works of Nasreen Mohammadi and optical art.
Ritu Aggarwal works with geometry which deconstructs architectural forms and creates patterns and structures. What is interesting about her works is that the strokes try to ‘fool the eyes’ where the composition changes depending on from which angle it has been viewed from. A look at Ritu Singh’s works will make you aware of the fact that years of travel across the globe shapes her identity as an artist. She brings the mysticism of the ocean to her works or the cosmic thunder of the planets and stars with a palette that conveys the drama of Nature through acrylic, oil and melted crayon.
Shikha Gupta explores how art has become a fundamental base for healing. With her thoughtful use of abstraction and colours and her experience in art therapy, she uses her creativity to identify and somewhat heal underlying trauma.
What: Parallels of Perception
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi
When: till 15 June, 2026