Maisha Studio’s latest exhibition asks what home means

We spend much of our lives searching for places, people, and experiences that make us feel at home. The Shape of Belonging, the seventh edition of Maisha Studio’s annual exhibition, turns that universal search into an artistic conversation, presenting over 150 works by 15 artists and designers who explore what it means to belong.

150 works, 15 artists, one question: What is home?

Maisha Studio, founded and run by Aishwarya Manivannan, marks its 16th year of operation this year. Each year, she sets her students a single theme to spend months exploring, and this year’s is belonging itself. Not as an abstract idea, but as something genuinely lived. “Home is something that we are all craving for in some way or the other. It can be a person, a place, a feeling, a song, a dog, a book. But what does that mean for different people?” she asks.