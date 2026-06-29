Alliance Française de Delhi explores ecology, heritage, and living traditions through a new exhibition

Long before electricity came, West Bengal had derived the Hat Pakha. Made with bamboo and palm leaves, these were not just an object of utility but a chance to show sheer craftsmanship, status, cultural reflections and promote ecological balance. With advances like air conditioner, air coolers and electric fan, the Hat Pakha is no longer used for its actual purpose, but it is still a significant part of Bengal’s cultural fabric. This has been upheld by Abishi Sarkar in this installation.

What: De la Terre à l’Âme (From Soil to Soul),

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi

When: till June 30, 2026