Chennai turns canvas for Wall Art India

Hosted at Alliance Française de Madras from March 1 to March 4, the expo brings together four internationally recognised artists for an immersive artistic residency and public showcase. The featured artists include Khatra (India), a Baroda-trained artist known for bold, meditative murals blending typography, abstraction and raw urban textures; Kashink (France), a leading international street artist whose vibrant, feminist works challenge social norms and celebrate freedom of identity; Kesadi (France), who draws from graffiti culture to create poetic compositions inspired by everyday urban life; and Dey MKO (France / Réunion), known for large-scale murals with intense palettes and powerful symbolism exploring women’s strength and collective narratives.

Working closely with students, NGOs and neighbourhood youth across Chennai, the artists will create monumental murals that transform public spaces into shared creative grounds. Each artwork becomes a meeting point — between artists and residents, between India and France, between personal stories and collective memory.

This year’s Chennai expo places women’s creativity and emerging urban voices at the centre. Through live mural-making, workshops, talks, and interactive sessions, the event celebrates diversity, resilience and innovation while reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and community participation.

The artistic journey culminates in a collaborative mural unveiled in Bangalore on 8 March 2026, marking International Women’s Day. Three artists will come together for a monumental creation symbolising cross-cultural dialogue and shared imagination.

Since its launch, Wall Art India has created more than 40 murals across India and Sri Lanka, many of which remain visible today. The initiative has engaged over 12,000 on-site visitors in its last edition and generated strong national and international media attention, amplifying the cultural visibility of host cities.

By taking contemporary art beyond traditional institutions, the Chennai edition affirms the role of art as a tool for inclusion, dialogue and urban transformation.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress