From Mirza’s pages to Debasish Mukherjee’s structure, both define what shapes a human

In Mukherjee’s words, “What Really is a Cloud grows out of my three decades of living and working in New Delhi, years shaped by movement, memory, drifting, settling, and the quiet act of looking at the city afresh with new eyes. The exhibition is less an answer and more a lingering question.”

The works, seem to be very autobiographical in nature, tracing the timeline and movement of the artist. Broadly divided into two parts, his childhood spent in the spiritual and traditional by lanes of Benaras and Chapra and his move to New Delhi in 1994, along with the three decades that followed thereafter in the Capital that shaped much of who he is as a person and his professional growth.