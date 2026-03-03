This contemporary art exhibition in New Delhi focuses on the form after the fracture

What do you do when you encounter something broken? More often than not, the broken pieces are picked up and disposed off in the dustbin. Very few, actually try to mend it and see if it can sustain itself for a little while longer. Whether it is objects or relationships, once broken, it is easily replaceable in common vocabulary. But The Engineering of Rubble, a group exhibition being held at the Thapar Contemporary is all about picking up these pieces of fragments, reflecting on them, and proving their endurance by trying to give them an elongated life by mending or creating something artistically new. Each of the exhibits on display is proof to how meaning can emerge from what is broken and considered no longer fixable.
Curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah, The Engineering of Rubble displays artworks by 11 contemporary foreign artists namely Ali Glover, Ana Genoves, Charo Garaigorta, Damien Meade, Ian Dawson, Ian Gouldstone, Katrin Hanusch, Mike Marshall, Oona Grimes, Robin Megannity and Sarah Staton. What makes it interesting, is that instead of trying to forcefully mend the cracks, each pause, fracture and breakages are left open to make one understand form as a continuous process of becoming rather than a one-time closure.
Curator Jasone Miranda- Bilbao mentions, “The Engineering of Rubble brings together practices that work with fracture, pause, and repetition as ways of thinking. The exhibition is not concerned with resolving what is broken, but with staying with it—allowing form and meaning to unfold through time, attention, and material presence.”
What one often surpasses is the voice of the fragmented; their quiet will to endure and sustain themselves even after their original purpose has been fulfilled. From the broken comes the acceptance of loss and incompleteness. Ashish Thapar, founder, thapar Contemporary weighs in, “…the exhibition reflects an interest in attentiveness—allowing ideas and materials to remain open, and meaning to emerge gradually through process, material, and time rather than through resolution.”
What: The Engineering of Rubble
Where: Thapar Contemporary, New Delhi
When: till April 4, 2026
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed)