This contemporary art exhibition in New Delhi focuses on the form after the fracture

What do you do when you encounter something broken? More often than not, the broken pieces are picked up and disposed off in the dustbin. Very few, actually try to mend it and see if it can sustain itself for a little while longer. Whether it is objects or relationships, once broken, it is easily replaceable in common vocabulary. But The Engineering of Rubble, a group exhibition being held at the Thapar Contemporary is all about picking up these pieces of fragments, reflecting on them, and proving their endurance by trying to give them an elongated life by mending or creating something artistically new. Each of the exhibits on display is proof to how meaning can emerge from what is broken and considered no longer fixable.

New art exhibition in Delhi spotlights on living with the fractures and the becoming of the form