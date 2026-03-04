Inside SIKAO’s debut, where design behaves like narrative rather than décor

Pinky’s background in theatre underpins the gallery’s conceptual framework. Accustomed to working with live, fleeting moments, she resists the assumption that permanence belongs solely to physical form. “Stories and the way we imagine them whether in our minds or in actual tangible physical things we can touch are always permanent,” she says. “In every human mind a story always has a picture.” At SIKAO, the objects act as those pictures made tangible, snapshots of desire, memory and interior life rendered in material.

That approach shapes the gallery’s narrative-led identity. The term is not used as curatorial jargon but as a working method. Sometimes the story arrives first, rooted in emotion or recollection, and the search for objects follows. At other moments, the object asserts itself, unsettling or soothing without explanation. Pinky describes how a decorative teapot can unexpectedly collapse time, carrying the viewer back to afternoons shaped by habit and care. “Sometimes we look for things that can define our thoughts or emotions,” she reflects. “And sometimes the piece or art or object is so powerful it can inspire us or soothe us in surprising ways. It tells its own tale.”

Language plays a critical role in how those tales are shared. A literature enthusiast by instinct, Pinky approaches design as a form of storytelling rather than taxonomy. “Since we see the world in stories or in my case see the world as a stage,” she explains, “language allows us to capture the essence and the energy of a particular piece and offer that view to the world.” Text at SIKAO does not prescribe interpretation but sets tone, offering rhythm and context without closing meaning down.