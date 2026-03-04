Sunburns without the sun? Uncovering the reality that people are unaware of

If you look closely at sunscreen bottles, you would often find a note on UV protection. UV here stands for Ultraviolet Rays which are the actual harmful substance that penetrate the atmosphere and damage the skin. UV rays have the property to penetrate through the clouds as well. In fact, even though there is no sun, you are not UV protected and safe. Thus, primarily to protect yourself from these harmful rays, applying sunscreen to avoid sunburns on a cloudy day is a must.

Now the question that might arise in your mind is how the cloud barrier fails to protect us. While you see it as a barrier, in reality it is not so. Clouds vary in density and thickness. Even though thicker clouds can block a lot of UV rays, some still penetrate. In fact, almost 80% UV rays penetrate on a sun-less day. Moreover UV rays are of two types. UV A rays cause long term issues like rapid ageing while UV B rays are the main cause of sunburns. Further, on a regular sunny day, the UV rays often reach a smaller area but on cloudy days, they hit the clouds, diffuse to different directions and pass through a larger area.