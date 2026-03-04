Pool rash: How to deal with this swimming pool irritant?

To maintain a swimming pool and keep the water fresh and cool, chlorine is a must-use agent. Further, when one gets inside the pool, the skin directly comes in contact with the chemical leading to skin reactions. This is clinically termed as contact dermatitis or chlorine rash. What happens here is that the chemical comes in contact with the skin leaving it stripped of the natural oils, and makes it dry. This dry skin lead to cracks and burns, ultimately resulting in chlorine rash.

Spotting chlorine rash isn’t very difficult. If you notice red patches on the skin, flaky skin texture, small bumps, burning sensation and rashes like goosebumps, which develop shortly after you have been inside the pool, you can term it as chlorine rash.