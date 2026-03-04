Pool rash: How to deal with this swimming pool irritant?

Who doesn’t love to take long breaks from work or life and immerse themselves in the cold waters of a swimming pool in the summers? From sunbathing on the pool to taking laps, and never wanting to get out of it and falling into the regular rhythm of life, is what summer’s are. But have you sometimes felt that weird itch or the redness developing on your skin, right after you have had a fantastic time in the pool? That is the pool rash or chlorine rash and it develops on very sensitive skin. Pool rash is an inevitable reality while using the pool and it can affect the skin for the worse. Here’s all about it.
To maintain a swimming pool and keep the water fresh and cool, chlorine is a must-use agent. Further, when one gets inside the pool, the skin directly comes in contact with the chemical leading to skin reactions. This is clinically termed as contact dermatitis or chlorine rash. What happens here is that the chemical comes in contact with the skin leaving it stripped of the natural oils, and makes it dry. This dry skin lead to cracks and burns, ultimately resulting in chlorine rash.
Spotting chlorine rash isn’t very difficult. If you notice red patches on the skin, flaky skin texture, small bumps, burning sensation and rashes like goosebumps, which develop shortly after you have been inside the pool, you can term it as chlorine rash.
Chlorine rash is quite common in those who swim and can be treated naturally, unless very severe. This is one of the predominant reasons why swimmers are urged to take a cold shower before and right after coming out of the pool, followed by a longer bath. To get the traces of chlorine out of your skin, use a no fragrance and soft cleanser on the body. After cleaning, washing, and drying off the body, use a moisturiser. If the skin feels warm, itchy and starts becoming red, use ice compress. Also, under such circumstances, never give in to the temptation of scratching the area. This leads to the infection spreading further. If you notice the problem aggravating or persisting, then it is suggested to make a trip to the experts.