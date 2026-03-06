In the Shadow of Russet Roofs: Fawad Tamkanat’s journey through time and art

His cities, with their russet roofs and leaning silhouettes, are less mapped geographies than lived impressions. “My cityscapes blend the essence of old Hyderabad with the landscapes of Scandinavian countries,” he reflects, adding that he carries “strong memories of my childhood.” Rather than depict a single place, he has “developed a personal language inspired by travels across Europe, Scandinavia, and my hometown, Hyderabad,” and, “thousands of drawings later, each canvas is a culmination of that journey.”

Colour, in his hands, behaves like breath. “My colour palette and composition evolve organically — layers of pigments build upon each other to capture the desired mood,” he explains. “Every hue is deliberate… painting is poetry — each brushstroke whispers a tale.”