Observe your surroundings more closely with alphabet photography

While it seems that alphabet photography is a very good prospect, to make it uniform there are certain principles in place. First, actual letters and signboards cannot be photographed. Only objects that resemble an alphabet can be photographed in this art. Second, manual creation of letters, like drawing them on sand, is not permitted either. Third, images cannot be edited. Raw images that fit the bill will be considered a success. Even though it is often said that a photographer can follow only the rule of the eyes and heart to click a frame, these rules for alphabet photography exist so that the frames really seem like natural art.

How to engage in alphabet photography?

With this kind of photography, there is no limit to creativity. But it is best to do a little planning, lest you find yourself all over the place. First, chalk out all the alphabet on a page. Then start keeping an eye out for them every time you go out.

Once you are satisfied with the outcome of a particular letter, you can strike it out and start concentrating on others. Second, it needs very keen observation and creativity to spot letters in the wild. You may not succeed in finding an alphabet a day, but you have to keep at it.

Third, it may not always be that you will have a DSLR or a fancy GoPro. Even a simple mobile phone can aid you in taking the perfect snaps. Fourth, be different from everybody else. Start developing an eye for details that others miss. Fifth, if your end goal is to create a wall art or a collage, then you might pick up a theme and start locating letters according to that as well.