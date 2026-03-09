Blurring of the Margins – Women at Work: A visual tribute to the women powering India’s economy

A path-breaking repertoire that celebrates Indian women at work for the first time is all set to regale the art world in Kolkata. The landmark exhibition, titled Blurring of the Margins – Women at Work, is the brainchild of one of India’s best visual storytellers, Kounteya Sinha. The exhibition is slated to begin at the iconic Kolkata Centre for Creativity on March 10.

UN Women Chief, Bollywood honchos, royalty and Padma Shris to unveils this landmark show in Kolkata tomorrow

The exhibition is the result of a mammoth effort that saw Kounteya Sinha creating over 124 days and travelling over 40,000 kilometers across the remotest corners of India. From the saffron farmers of Kashmir to the fishermen women of the Andamans, Kounteya Sinha has captured the movement of women into the workforce that has become the primary engine for growth in the country’s economy.