Blurring of the Margins – Women at Work: A visual tribute to the women powering India’s economy

A path-breaking repertoire that celebrates Indian women at work for the first time is all set to regale the art world in Kolkata. The landmark exhibition, titled Blurring of the Margins – Women at Work, is the brainchild of one of India’s best visual storytellers, Kounteya Sinha. The exhibition is slated to begin at the iconic Kolkata Centre for Creativity on March 10.
The exhibition is the result of a mammoth effort that saw Kounteya Sinha creating over 124 days and travelling over 40,000 kilometers across the remotest corners of India. From the saffron farmers of Kashmir to the fishermen women of the Andamans, Kounteya Sinha has captured the movement of women into the workforce that has become the primary engine for growth in the country’s economy.
The exhibition was commissioned by artist Jitavati Das and includes over 70 photographs taken in the characteristic raw and real style of Kounteya Sinha. The stories are as varied as the landscape itself and range from carpet makers from Mirzapur who dressed the new parliament building to coffee planters from Karnataka, dokra makers from Bastar, and even from a stone pelters-turned-football-goalkeepers.
"The concept began when I founded Sheelpovaas Foundation to support rural artisans," says Jitavati. "As a female artist, this project is both personal and essential. My work with rural artisan communities and women-led informal economies across India raised a persistent question: why is women’s labour, a cornerstone of economic production, still so often overlooked?"
The show arrives at a pivotal moment, as India’s female Labour Force Participation Rate has surged from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24. According to Jitavati, "If India seeks to be a stable, competitive, high-growth economy, full economic participation of women is essential. It is Foundational."