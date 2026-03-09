Sacred images, new rooms

The journey of a painting used to be predictable. A Pichwai travelled from the artist’s studio to a temple wall. A miniature painting left a court atelier and entered a royal archive. Their worlds were contained, devotional or aristocratic, their audiences small and defined. That geography has shifted.

Cloth & Canvas, founded by Pushpa Sharma and Shreya Sharma Joysher, brings Pichwai painting and miniature traditions to the Art House at Mumbai’s NMACC

In Mumbai apartments, large Pichwai panels now hang behind dining tables and along staircases. Miniatures sit in clusters on gallery walls. Sacred images once intended for ritual have entered the broader life of the city, where collectors, designers and architects look to them for depth, symbolism and visual weight.