Where dinosaurs roam the playground

In Vinayak Sarwankar’s paintings, the playground has become an improbable stage. Dinosaurs wander past slides. Cartoonish figures appear beside monkey bars. The structures are recognisable from any childhood, yet they carry a slight distortion, as if remembered through a dream rather than observed in daylight.

In his debut solo exhibition, Mumbai painter Vinayak Sarwankar revisits the imaginative terrain of childhood

His debut solo exhibition, Woke Up a Dinosaur, curated by Anica Mann and presented by LOAM in Mumbai, approaches childhood less as nostalgia and more as a psychological landscape. The works circle around the early imaginative worlds many people inhabited before adulthood imposed structure and caution. They return to that territory without smoothing its edges.

Sarwankar traces the project not to a single memory but to a scatter of impressions that lingered over time.

“Woke Up a Dinosaur does not originate from a single childhood memory, but rather from a collection of small fragments that have stayed with me over time,” he says. “These include moments of play, imagination, confusion, and emotional experiences. In childhood, the boundaries between imagination and reality often feel fluid.”

That fluidity runs through the exhibition. Dinosaurs, fictional characters and playground equipment exist within the same painted world without explanation. What might appear whimsical at first glance carries a faint disquiet. The creatures do not fully belong to the environment, and yet their presence feels natural within the logic of childhood imagination.

The playground forms the central architecture of the exhibition. For Sarwankar, it operates as both setting and symbol.