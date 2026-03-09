Women’s Day 2026: How women are rewriting the rules of design

Every Women’s Day comes with the same promise: celebration. Panels, Instagram posts, the occasional exhibition about “female creativity.” But the interesting part isn’t the celebration. It’s the shift happening underneath it.

How are women rewriting the rules of design in 2026?

Across art studios, architecture offices, couture salons, and weaving communities, women are slowly changing the mechanics of how design actually happens. Not just who appears in the room. Who speaks first. Who gets credited. Who decides what a space, garment, or object means.

Sometimes that shift begins with something as small as a piece of cloth.

For the Mumbai-based conceptual artist Lakshmi Madhavan, the starting point was kasavu, the white-and-gold textile worn across Kerala’s rituals and ceremonies. The fabric is everywhere in Malayali life. Birth, weddings, festivals, mourning. The symbolism is precise, almost architectural.

“I inherited kasavu before I understood it,” she says. “My grandmother, my Ammamma, wore it her entire life. As a child, I saw only the aesthetic, white and gold, luminous against Kerala’s light. Only later did I recognise that what appeared ceremonial was also regulatory.”

Madhavan works between Mumbai and Balaramapuram, one of Kerala’s oldest weaving communities and the birthplace of kasavu. In her work, the textile becomes a conceptual surface where memory, labour, and gender collide.

“Kasavu is not merely attire for a Malayali woman,” she explains. “It is a life-cycle textile. A child is wrapped in kora cotton at birth. The same chromatic language reappears at marriage, festivals, and death. Only the kara, the border, shifts in width or density, coding age, marital status, and social location.”

The system is elegant. It is also revealing.

“The visual narrative of kasavu privileges the wearing body,” she says. “The bride, the widow, the celebrant. The weaving body, historically caste-located and economically precarious, remains structurally invisible.”

That invisibility became the question that drives her work.

“To question kasavu is not to reject it,” Madhavan says. “It is to reassign authorship.”

Authorship, it turns out, is a recurring theme among women working across design disciplines. Ask almost any architect or designer about their early career and you’ll hear some version of the same story: construction sites, meetings full of men, a persistent assumption that authority belongs elsewhere.