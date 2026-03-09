Women’s Day 2026: How women are rewriting the rules of design

Every Women’s Day comes with the same promise: celebration. Panels, Instagram posts, the occasional exhibition about “female creativity.” But the interesting part isn’t the celebration. It’s the shift happening underneath it.
Across art studios, architecture offices, couture salons, and weaving communities, women are slowly changing the mechanics of how design actually happens. Not just who appears in the room. Who speaks first. Who gets credited. Who decides what a space, garment, or object means.
Sometimes that shift begins with something as small as a piece of cloth.
For the Mumbai-based conceptual artist Lakshmi Madhavan, the starting point was kasavu, the white-and-gold textile worn across Kerala’s rituals and ceremonies. The fabric is everywhere in Malayali life. Birth, weddings, festivals, mourning. The symbolism is precise, almost architectural.
“I inherited kasavu before I understood it,” she says. “My grandmother, my Ammamma, wore it her entire life. As a child, I saw only the aesthetic, white and gold, luminous against Kerala’s light. Only later did I recognise that what appeared ceremonial was also regulatory.”
Madhavan works between Mumbai and Balaramapuram, one of Kerala’s oldest weaving communities and the birthplace of kasavu. In her work, the textile becomes a conceptual surface where memory, labour, and gender collide.
“Kasavu is not merely attire for a Malayali woman,” she explains. “It is a life-cycle textile. A child is wrapped in kora cotton at birth. The same chromatic language reappears at marriage, festivals, and death. Only the kara, the border, shifts in width or density, coding age, marital status, and social location.”
The system is elegant. It is also revealing.
“The visual narrative of kasavu privileges the wearing body,” she says. “The bride, the widow, the celebrant. The weaving body, historically caste-located and economically precarious, remains structurally invisible.”
That invisibility became the question that drives her work.
“To question kasavu is not to reject it,” Madhavan says. “It is to reassign authorship.”
Authorship, it turns out, is a recurring theme among women working across design disciplines. Ask almost any architect or designer about their early career and you’ll hear some version of the same story: construction sites, meetings full of men, a persistent assumption that authority belongs elsewhere.
Interior designer Divya Khullar, co-founder of 1405 Design Studio, knows the rhythm well.
“There are moments, especially on sites or in contractor meetings, where spaces or systems aren’t built with women in mind,” she says. “There is constant backlash from presumed authority.”
Her strategy was not spectacle. It was preparation. “Preparation, clarity, and consistency build respect,” she says. “You don’t always have to be the loudest in the room, but you do have to hold your ground.”
The shift arrives gradually. At first designers are defending their ideas. Later, they are directing them.
“In the early years, much of our energy went into proving ourselves,” Khullar says. “There’s a phase where you feel like you’re asking for permission to tag along. Over time, confidence stopped being external and became internal.”
Architect Geethu Gangadharan, principal architect and co-founder of Fellow Yellow, describes the moment in almost philosophical terms.
“The shift happened when I stopped focusing on approval and started focusing on relevance,” she says. “When what we design truly makes sense contextually, functionally, emotionally, the need to seek permission fades.”
Her studio works through collaboration rather than hierarchy. That structure is becoming more common in women-led practices.
“Women are transforming design through collaboration over hierarchy and sensitivity to context,” she says. “The idea that everything must emerge from a single dominant voice is breaking.”
If architecture changes how people inhabit a space, interior design shapes how they feel inside it. Hyderabad-based designer Pratyusha Kethinedi, founder of House of Katha, sees the profession evolving in real time.
Early in her career she often felt the need to over-prepare before arriving on site.
“I would try to anticipate problems before they arose and arrive with solutions in hand,” she says.
The process itself eventually sharpened her instincts.
“Each challenge on site and each project completed quietly built a deeper trust in my own judgement.”
Her approach now centres on collaboration.
“The best outcomes emerge when there is a strong dialogue between the client, the designer, and the craftsmen who bring the ideas to life,” she says.
That collaborative instinct is reshaping studio culture too. For Nilasha, founder of Studio Nilasha, the biggest realisation came when she stopped chasing scale.
“I realised that scale does not equal impact,” she says. “Depth does.”
Early in her career she often found herself in rooms where authority defaulted elsewhere.
“Constantly trying to earn space in the room was exhausting,” she says.
Eventually she stopped trying.
“What shifted was internal. I leaned into what felt natural: precision, empathy, listening and thoroughness.”
Those values now shape her studio’s philosophy, from mentoring younger designers to building work cultures that prioritise wellbeing.
“When people feel respected and supported, their creativity deepens,” she says.
Fashion, of course, is where identity becomes visible. Few people understand that better than Mumbai designer Maheka Mirpuri.
Her career began in 1986 with a single hand-painted scarf made in her living room. From there it grew into a couture house known for bold silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and deeply personal client relationships.
“Fashion, for me, has always been about exploration,” she says. “Finding the unseen, experimenting with colours, redefining silhouettes.”
Mirpuri treats each collection like a story.
“Couture is a dialogue between tradition and modernity,” she says.
Her work now extends beyond clothing into jewellery, events, and philanthropy through the MCAN initiative with Tata Memorial Hospital.
“For me, design is more than aesthetics,” she says. “It’s a journey of expression, emotion, and empathy.”
Which brings us back to Women’s Day.
The holiday is meant to mark progress. The reality is subtler. Progress rarely looks like a single breakthrough moment. It looks like a series of small shifts. A designer choosing a different process. An architect trusting her instinct. An artist rethinking the meaning of a textile tradition.
Or, as Madhavan puts it, remembering something simple.
“My strongest memory of my grandmother isn’t visual,” she says. “It’s the smell of her veshti, rice starch, her kitchen, her garden.”
Her grandmother’s clothing carried strict rules about widowhood and visibility. Yet the woman inside those rules was far more complex.
“She was fierce, sharp, intelligent,” Madhavan says.
That contradiction still sits inside the cloth.
“Textile is never just surface,” she says. “It carries ideology on the body.”
This Women’s Day, across studios and ateliers, women are examining those surfaces closely. And then, slowly, rewriting what they mean.