Parthiban expresses regret over remark on Trisha at awards event

Actor and director R Parthiban has expressed regret over a remark he made about actress Trisha Krishnan at a recent awards event. Taking to his X timeline, Parthiban shared an audio clip explaining that the comment was made unintentionally during a rapid-fire segment at the awards.

“Sometimes, mistakes happen unintentionally,” Parthiban said. “At the event, I was quickly answering around 20 questions in a rapid-fire format. At that moment, Trisha’s picture appeared on the screen.”

He further explained that while he was thinking of a response, members of the audience shouted Kundavai, referring to Trisha’s character in Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.

“Only to play on the word ‘Kundavai’, I said, ‘Make Kundavai sit at home to ensure that problems do not arise,’ since ‘kundavai’ can also mean making someone sit. The entire auditorium clapped,” he said.

Parthiban added that after he came off stage, journalist and commentator Rangaraj Pandey told him the remark could have been avoided.

“I immediately requested Aruna not to publish that portion. However, a video recorded by someone else has surfaced. I realise now that it has hurt some people, and I sincerely express my regret,” he said.

The filmmaker also stressed that he does not wish for the issue to escalate further. “Whenever I speak at colleges, I talk about women’s freedom. Everyone must break unnecessary constraints and live freely and happily. Women are the world’s greatest creative force,” he added.

Parthiban’s apology comes after Trisha reacted strongly to the remark in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Explaining how her name and image were used at the event, she wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.”

Criticising the remarks made about her, she added, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

