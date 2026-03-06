Vijay attending Kalpathi Suresh’ son’s wedding reception with Trisha divides internet

Actor Vijay attending the wedding reception of well known producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai along with his friend Trisha has now sparked a debate on the Internet, with one section criticising him for the move and another section defending him.

Vijay–Trisha spotted together at a wedding

Actor Vijay and actress Trisha attended the wedding reception of the son of producer Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh in Chennai on Thursday. Vijay and Trisha arrived together and greeted the newly wed couple on stage.

A video clip of the actor and the actress arriving together and greeting the newly wed couple has now gone viral on the Internet. The video clip triggered a major debate between netizens over Vijay's decision to attend the wedding reception with Trisha as it comes at a time when Vijay's wife Sankgeetha Vijay has filed a petition seeking divorce from the actor in the Chengalpattu District court.

Well known actress Sanam Shetty was among those who expressed disappointment at Vijay choosing to attend the wedding reception with Trisha.

Quoting a news report on the couple attending the wedding reception together, Sanam Shetty wrote, "NO! This is not the way ❌ Grief of the wife cannot be ignored like this! As a long time fan, its deeply disappointing to watch at this time! @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ."