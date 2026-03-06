Shimga in Mumbai: Inside the Koli community’s unique Holi celebrations

While much of the city gears up for colour play, water balloons and neighbourhood parties during Holi, Mumbai’s original fishing communities celebrate the festival in a very different spirit. Among the Kolis, the celebration is known as Shimga — and if you spend an evening inside one of the city’s historic fishing villages, you realise quickly that it is less about spectacle and more about people coming together.

Walk into Worli Koliwada on the evening of the celebrations and the festival doesn’t hit you all at once. It unfolds gradually through small moments — neighbours chatting in narrow lanes, children hovering around courtyards where preparations are underway, and the distant sound of the sea never too far away.

Across settlements such as Worli Koliwada, Versova Koliwada and Mahim Koliwada, Shimga today usually stretches over three to five evenings. In older Konkan traditions the festivities lasted nearly ten days, but the pace of modern Mumbai has shortened the calendar — not the spirit.