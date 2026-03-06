Travis Kelce is reportedly returning to the Kansas City Chiefs next season

The reporter added, "I know some people are like, 'If he hasn’t really signed before free agency starts, how does that affect free agency?' I’m like, 'Eh, it doesn’t really affect free agency. They can allocate that money however they want'."

The official word is yet to be heard but if Travis returns he might sign a two-year deal. "They might give him — and I’ve said this before — maybe a two-year deal where you can spread some of that money out and give a pretty nice chunk of signing bonus to get that base salary to be manageable for 2026", Nate continued.

Travis has previously opened up about his retirement, expressing his desire to leave the NFL on a high. However, 2025 was a disappointing for the Kansas City Chief and consequently for him too. With their quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a season-ending injury, the Chiefs struggled harder. So it is only fair that Travis gives himself another chance and returns to the NFL to leave the way he wants to.

In his New Heights podcast, Travis had talked about what he will miss when he hangs up his boots. "Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle — in the playoffs and all the big games — that’s a feeling I know I’ll never get again."