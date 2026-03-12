In a Mumbai exhibition, artist and filmmaker Ronny Sen imagines Bengal in 2045

The aircraft that would later carry nuclear bombs across the Pacific had already passed through airfields in eastern India. During the Second World War, the region formed part of a vast logistical corridor for the United States Army Air Forces and the Royal Air Force. Those installations now exist as silent stretches of land, slowly absorbed by weather and vegetation. Sen travelled to several such sites while developing the project. In the photographs, they appear almost emptied of chronology: runways dissolve into fields, watchtowers tilt against vast skies.

The story proposes that one prototype machine survived. More than a century later it has found a companion in a sixteen-year-old boy who lives among the remnants of those airfields. What has the machine absorbed across decades of observation? And what kind of knowledge could pass between a boy and a device that once belonged to a military experiment?

Sen approaches the scenario through the peculiar authority of the photograph. “Photography stops the world and shows a fragment and calls it evidence,” he says. “The historical function of photography has been to verify.” His project inserts fiction into that evidentiary structure, allowing the image to oscillate between documentation and invention.