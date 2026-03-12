Saanthia Bulchandani’s first solo exhibition in Mumbai imagines domestic interiors with clouds and tigers

Previewing the materials for The Quiet Never Lies Empty, Saanthia Bulchandani’s first solo exhibition opening at Akara Contemporary this week, I expected drawings of interiors. Bedrooms, living rooms, the furniture of daily life. Instead, the images suggest rooms that keep shifting the longer one spends with them. A woman sits on a sofa reading while clouds gather above her. In another drawing, a tiger stretches across the top of an unmade bed. Elsewhere, a man sleeps as the animal leaps through the room toward him, as though emerging from the dream itself.

The exhibition gathers a group of pen and ink drawings developed over the past two years between Mumbai and London

At first glance the works begin with recognisable domestic spaces. Yet the scenes gradually tilt into something more psychological. The interiors remain familiar, but their internal logic loosens.

Bulchandani’s figures tend to be caught in the middle of things. Someone reading. Someone resting on a bed. Someone waiting beside another person yet appearing entirely elsewhere in thought. They rarely meet the viewer’s gaze, which keeps the scene slightly out of reach.

“The subjects in my work are often absorbed in their own reveries,” the artist says. “I draw them in moments of inertia, sleeping, reading, or waiting for something to happen. To me, these in-between moments make up the bulk of life.”