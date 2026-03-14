At Sril of 47A, artists Jit Chowdhury, Kaushal Parikh explore heritage enclave where colonial history lingers in architecture

Their works circle a shared question. What remains of colonial history once it settles into daily life.

For Jit, the answer begins with materials. His collages use shola pith and indigo, two substances that carry long associations with colonial trade and labour. In Bengal, shola pith has long been used to make ceremonial objects. During the colonial era it also formed the core of the pith helmet worn by British officers in tropical climates. Indigo plantations, meanwhile, shaped entire agricultural economies across eastern India.

Jit did not leave those histories behind when he travelled west.

“Much like how we carry our accent wherever we go, I took my visual language and materials to Khotachi Wadi,” he says. “I have been portraying Calcutta in my artworks for a long time, so bringing these materials into another city became an interesting exploration.”