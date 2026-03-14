Windows are a balance between my inner and outer worlds: Artist Nandita Desai on her exhibition The Painted Window

Contemporary artist Nandita Desai presents her fifth solo exhibition, The Painted Window, where vintage and handcrafted windows become the canvas for nearly 50 artworks. Using reclaimed wood and glass, Desai transforms discarded architectural elements into paintings that reflect memory, history and the quiet dialogue between inner and outer worlds.

In conversation with Indulge Express, the artist opens up…

The central theme of the exhibition — the window — is fascinating. Could you tell our readers where this idea came from?

The idea began when I saw some old windows by the roadside from a house that was being rebuilt somewhere between Karjat and Lonavala. They were beautiful, and I took one as a collector’s piece. But the window has always been close to my heart. Since childhood I have loved sitting by the window and looking outside — tall glass windows, old windows.

My father was in government service, so we moved from district to district and often lived in heritage homes. For me, the window became a place where you could be inside the house and outside at the same time. If the weather didn’t permit going out, I would simply sit by the window and read. Over time, that personal connection combined with my love for vintage objects, history and old architecture.

It started with collecting vintage windows — first one, then two. Later I went around Khandala where many old homes were being demolished. An architect friend introduced me to people who no longer wanted their windows. There was no initial plan to turn it into an exhibition. Usually antiques are restored and sold as vintage pieces, but I wanted to give these windows a new life — to create something new out of the old while preserving both the integrity of the window and my integrity as an artist.

That balance wasn’t easy. Sometimes the art would overpower the window, sometimes the window would dominate the art. But it became an interesting and deeply personal journey, almost an introspection of my childhood and my love for old things.