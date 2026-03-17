HUES 2026 showcases the evolving visions of Swar Sangam students at the MKF Museum of Art

Bengaluru’s art calendar is buzzing again as HUES 2026 brings the vibrant works of Kolkata’s Swar Sangam diploma students to the MKF Museum of Art. When we caught up with curator Shirley Mathew ahead of the show, she couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for the evolution of these emerging artists. “Every time I feel the standard is getting better,” she tells us, noting that the exhibition operates without taking any commission from the students, directly aiding their early careers.
To truly understand this year’s curation, we spoke directly to some of the young minds behind the canvases. For Bijay Basak, his lush pieces are a deliberate, personal deconstruction of the world around him. Speaking about his work, The Banana Tree, Bijay explains how he deconstructs realistic imagery. “I breakdown these plants through my colour formations, it falls under vectorised and patternism,” he shares. “My works try to bring out the essence of nature, the authenticity and feel of nature and the earth tone of nature,” he emphasises.
Riya Dhara also draws heavily from the environment but introduces a surreal twist in her oil painting, Shadow of Tree. “If you look closely, you can see that in the background there is no shadow of a tree, there is a shadow of a human figure,” she reveals. For Riya, the piece is a plea for coexistence. “I hope they will feel that humans and nature will always be together... that nature takes time to grow, like humans,” she tells us.
A completely different theme emerges when speaking to Eti Dash, who uses delicate needlework to weave tales of urban and rural divides. Discussing her intricate piece, Urban Fabric, she detailed the meticulous process behind the art. “This piece shows village women bringing the city to life using thread, it shows what a city looks like through their eyes,” she tells us. Her piece, Friendship, captures an intimate, everyday rural moment. “I want them to understand that village life,” she states.
Finally, Sahil Saha takes us into the biomechanical realm with his piece Mechanical Pulse. “I have shown the combination that exists between a train and a human heart,” Sahil notes. He uses specific colour palettes to represent human efficiency and wants the audience to grasp the deep connection. “People will be able to understand the amalgamation of these two things coming together,” he explains, hoping viewers connect with the piece.
Entry free. March 6 to 18 (Monday closed). 11 am to 6.30 pm. At Lavelle Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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