HUES 2026 showcases the evolving visions of Swar Sangam students at the MKF Museum of Art

From shadows to stitches

Riya Dhara also draws heavily from the environment but introduces a surreal twist in her oil painting, Shadow of Tree. “If you look closely, you can see that in the background there is no shadow of a tree, there is a shadow of a human figure,” she reveals. For Riya, the piece is a plea for coexistence. “I hope they will feel that humans and nature will always be together... that nature takes time to grow, like humans,” she tells us.

A completely different theme emerges when speaking to Eti Dash, who uses delicate needlework to weave tales of urban and rural divides. Discussing her intricate piece, Urban Fabric, she detailed the meticulous process behind the art. “This piece shows village women bringing the city to life using thread, it shows what a city looks like through their eyes,” she tells us. Her piece, Friendship, captures an intimate, everyday rural moment. “I want them to understand that village life,” she states.

Finally, Sahil Saha takes us into the biomechanical realm with his piece Mechanical Pulse. “I have shown the combination that exists between a train and a human heart,” Sahil notes. He uses specific colour palettes to represent human efficiency and wants the audience to grasp the deep connection. “People will be able to understand the amalgamation of these two things coming together,” he explains, hoping viewers connect with the piece.

Entry free. March 6 to 18 (Monday closed). 11 am to 6.30 pm. At Lavelle Road.

Written by Anoushka Kundu

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