Radhika Agarwala on being the preserver of a lost technique of sculpture making

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Constantly moving and being around different climates and communities from Bengal, Chicago, Florida, England, Bangalore, and Goa made me realise how the landscape is changing. Kolkata and Goa are both extremely fertile, and what caught my attention is the abundance of untamed environments.

My studio overlooks paddy fields. I did a sensorial series, Frequencies of the Forest, for the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024. It’s a film where I created the ecological landscape in a white cube space filled with regional soil and leaves. The environment changes as one or more people enter. I believe the term ecology is being abused as well.