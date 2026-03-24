Artist Yusuf focuses on how the line is the fundamental window to art

Have you ever wondered how massive canvases of art initially start out as? If you consciously try to ponder where art actually starts off from, the first thing that comes to your mind is the line, isn’t it? The line acts as the fundamental starting point for any art. Whether drawn by pencil, pen or brush strokes, it is where every art starts generating. This forms the crux of Yusuf’s upcoming exhibition in Delhi. Titled, Line As Witness, the exhibition is presented by Sanya Malik’s Black Cube Gallery and Shantanu Sharma.
Trained in Gwalior in painting and sculpture making, the Bhopal –based artist Yusuf sees line as the fundamental which opens doors to the world. Throughout his years of artistic practice he has often returned to the lines dominating his work. His practice treated lines as both a method and a subject.
Known to follow the mediums of ink on rice paper usually, Yusuf discovers the significance of the lines or its absence which shape the canvas for him. Soemtimes they are they are in the waves of energy depicted in the frame and at other times, they are still, almost grid-like in form. This intriguing aspect of his works makes the viewers see lines through two facets – stillness and movement. Every piece displayed in the exhibition is as dynamic as it is contemplative.
The National Award Lalit Kala Akademi winner prefers to depict nature through its geographical processes rather than depicting them straight –forward. For those who are not familiar which creative terms, might view his works under the category of contemporary abstracts. This further continues the idea of his work becoming the bridge in the dialogue between control and freedom, presence and absence, flow and stillness. Yusuf’s latest show will be in Sunder Nagar from the 29 of March and is definitely one that should not be missed.
What: Line As Witness
When: March 29- April 11, 2026
Where: Sunder Nagar, New Delhi
Timings: 11 am – 6 pm
Entry is free and open to all (on appointment)