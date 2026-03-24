Artist Yusuf focuses on how the line is the fundamental window to art

Trained in Gwalior in painting and sculpture making, the Bhopal –based artist Yusuf sees line as the fundamental which opens doors to the world. Throughout his years of artistic practice he has often returned to the lines dominating his work. His practice treated lines as both a method and a subject.

Known to follow the mediums of ink on rice paper usually, Yusuf discovers the significance of the lines or its absence which shape the canvas for him. Soemtimes they are they are in the waves of energy depicted in the frame and at other times, they are still, almost grid-like in form. This intriguing aspect of his works makes the viewers see lines through two facets – stillness and movement. Every piece displayed in the exhibition is as dynamic as it is contemplative.