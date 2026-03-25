Orijit Sen unveils imposter: A 40-year retrospective of art, activism and storytelling

Renowned illustrator and designer Orijit Sen was in Delhi recently for the release of his new book, Imposter (Leftword), a curated retrospective of his four-decade-long career, showcasing his murals, comics, illustrations, and political satire in a single volume. Edited by longtime collaborator and managing editor, Leftword, Sudhanva Deshpande, the book offers younger readers and the wider public a chance to explore the breadth of Orijit’s work beyond social media snippets.

Orijit Sen speaks about his journey from River of Stories to Imposter

“It’s not my book, but a book about me,” Orijit explains, “bringing together a vision of my work over decades, from my college days at National Institute of Design (NID) to the present.” Orijit became a recognised figure in Indian visual storytelling after the release of his 1994 graphic novel, River of Stories, widely acknowledged as India’s first graphic novel. Rooted in the Narmada Bachao Andolan, the novel was more than a story—it was a political statement, a visual chronicle of resistance, and a pioneering experiment in the medium.