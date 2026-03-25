She Who Saw the Deep in Gurugram explores the ceramic practices of three artists

If you are in Gurugram for the next few days, then stopping by at the all-women ceramic exhibition- She Who Saw The Deep should definitely be on your cards. True to the title of the exhibition it explores all that lies deep beneath the face value – memory, emotion, identity and transformation- all that quietly shape one’s personality. Under the lens are artists Varsha Singh, Leena Dewan and Yogita Pendharkar who use clay as their instrument of expression to meander through the unexplored terrains beyond the surface.
Varsha Singh’s stoneware sculptures are intricate and shaped. Clay became a turning point for her when it put a pause to her profession in hospitality and brought out the artist in her. Focused more on installation and sculptural forms they can be easily identified with their layered carvings and a quiet shift. In Singh’s words, “Clay becomes both witness and metaphor: what begins as earth, gathers memory and resilience, and returns altered, marked by the depth and the passage of time. Each form holds a quiet becoming, shaped not only at the surface, but as an inner landscape formed through touch, pause, and the unseen shifts that continue to unfold.
Leena Dewan’s works carry depth, memory and story within the intricacies of its shape and form. An accidental potter and now a practicing ceramic artist, each piece is a testament to her journey in the creative field and the reciprocation to the observances around her through stoneware clay. Describing her artworks for this exhibition which include pieces like Hold or Let Go, From Silence or Circle and more she mentions, “This series of works reflects the gradual transformation that happens through life's experiences. The figures rising and supporting one another represent the effort, learning, and growth that shape a person over time. The circular form symbolizes continuity and the passage of time, suggesting that becoming is an ongoing process.”
A Structural Engineer by training, venturing into art has been hesitant for Yogita Pendharkar. But once into the field, there has been no looking back for the artist whose works are shaped by the dialogue between thought, body and material. She mentions, “I begin on the wheel with familiar pottery archetypes, but each piece evolves into a sculptural gesture where handles stretch, spouts lift, and necks open as though responding to a current moving through them. Glazes travel across the surfaces in deep blues, smoky browns, and metallic sheens, creating layered fields that echo sediment, tide lines, and shifting light beneath water. My works occupy a space between object and presence: though their origins lie in vessels meant to pour and contain, these pieces hold traces of motion, capturing the moment where clay, glaze, and fire settle into stillness.”
What: She Who Saw The Deep
Where: Museo Camera, Gurugram
When: till March 29, 2026