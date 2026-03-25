She Who Saw the Deep in Gurugram explores the ceramic practices of three artists

Varsha Singh’s stoneware sculptures are intricate and shaped. Clay became a turning point for her when it put a pause to her profession in hospitality and brought out the artist in her. Focused more on installation and sculptural forms they can be easily identified with their layered carvings and a quiet shift. In Singh’s words, “Clay becomes both witness and metaphor: what begins as earth, gathers memory and resilience, and returns altered, marked by the depth and the passage of time. Each form holds a quiet becoming, shaped not only at the surface, but as an inner landscape formed through touch, pause, and the unseen shifts that continue to unfold.

Leena Dewan’s works carry depth, memory and story within the intricacies of its shape and form. An accidental potter and now a practicing ceramic artist, each piece is a testament to her journey in the creative field and the reciprocation to the observances around her through stoneware clay. Describing her artworks for this exhibition which include pieces like Hold or Let Go, From Silence or Circle and more she mentions, “This series of works reflects the gradual transformation that happens through life's experiences. The figures rising and supporting one another represent the effort, learning, and growth that shape a person over time. The circular form symbolizes continuity and the passage of time, suggesting that becoming is an ongoing process.”