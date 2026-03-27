Kapila Nahender explores nature’s quiet resilience in her exhibition ‘Pockets of Resistance’
Pockets of Resistance is an ongoing show by Bengaluru-based artist Kapila Nahender. The exhibition looks at how nature quietly survives in the busy city. Through layered oil paintings that mix abstract shapes and plant forms, she shows small, often overlooked greenery — like terrace gardens, roadside plants and creeping vines. Kapila speaks to us about what inspired the series, her focus on city plants and nature’s quiet resistance.
What gave you the idea for Pockets of Resistance?
The idea developed gradually through my painting process. One of the early works — Urban Garden 1 — was a ‘eureka’ moment when the forms, emotions and meaning seemed to come together. From there, the series grew organically, with each painting connecting to the others, forming a cohesive narrative rather than standing alone.
Why did you focus on small plants and everyday greenery in the city?
I’ve always been fascinated by the small, often overlooked elements of urban nature — flowers blooming on street corners, leaves in dusty piles, the smell of rain, puddles or fallen leaves on windshields. These tiny pockets of greenery coexist quietly with cement, dust and traffic. Observing them closely has been a constant source of inspiration, showing nature’s persistence within the city.
Your work sits between abstraction and botanical forms. How do you approach that balance?
I build layers of oil paint slowly, letting shapes emerge naturally. Leaves, flowers or plant fragments may appear, while at other times the work moves toward abstraction. The balance develops organically and discovering these forms within the layers is one of the most enjoyable parts of painting.
How does living in Bengaluru shape your perception of nature?
Bengaluru’s seasonal flowers, shedding trees and the smell of wet earth after rain create a sensory environment that continually informs my work. Nature asserts itself subtly in the city — clouds gathering before rain, streets glistening after a drizzle or the contrast between cement dust and living plants. These everyday observations shape how I see and interpret urban nature.
What does ‘resistance’ mean to you in this series?
Resistance refers to the quiet persistence of nature. A plant growing through a pavement crack, a terrace full of pots or a creeper climbing a railing are small acts of defiance against the rigid cityscape. It’s gentle, not confrontational; watering a high-rise plant or letting greenery reclaim concrete insists that life, softness and vitality still belong in the urban landscape.
What’s next for you?
I want to explore the connection between the real world and the forces of nature. Teaching printmaking and art appreciation is important to me and I hope to share my creativity with students. Ultimately, I want a life filled with daily creativity while expanding my practice.
Entry free. On till March 29, 11 am to 6 pm. At Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road.
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