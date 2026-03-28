Whitefield Art Collective brings a month-long art festival to VR Bengaluru

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The Whitefield Art Collective is a student-centric public art festival supported by the Yuj Foundation and hosted at VR Bengaluru. Launched in 2016 as part of the Public Art Festivals’ multi-city initiative, it is now in its ninth edition. The festival transforms everyday retail spaces into cultural platforms where visitors encounter installations, sculptures, photography, film and performances as part of their daily experience. Rooted in the idea that art should be accessible, the festival has grown significantly in scale, engaging over 2.5 million visitors. It has also added a cultural dimension to Whitefield, creating a platform for artistic exchange in a space that previously had limited access to such initiatives. A key aspect remains its focus on student participation, offering young artists opportunities to create and present work in public spaces.