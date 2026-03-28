Whitefield Art Collective brings a month-long art festival to VR Bengaluru
The ninth edition of the Whitefield Art Collective is currently underway in the city, bringing a month-long celebration of art and culture to VR Bengaluru. This year’s theme — Tomorrow, Altered! — shapes the festival’s exhibits, performances and workshops, offering visitors a chance to explore different art forms and engage with creative ideas in an easy and interactive way. Sumi Gupta, the curator of the festival takes us through this year’s edition.
Could you tell us what the Whitefield Art Collective is all about?
The Whitefield Art Collective is a student-centric public art festival supported by the Yuj Foundation and hosted at VR Bengaluru. Launched in 2016 as part of the Public Art Festivals’ multi-city initiative, it is now in its ninth edition. The festival transforms everyday retail spaces into cultural platforms where visitors encounter installations, sculptures, photography, film and performances as part of their daily experience. Rooted in the idea that art should be accessible, the festival has grown significantly in scale, engaging over 2.5 million visitors. It has also added a cultural dimension to Whitefield, creating a platform for artistic exchange in a space that previously had limited access to such initiatives. A key aspect remains its focus on student participation, offering young artists opportunities to create and present work in public spaces.
Since its inception, how has the festival’s vision evolved?
The vision has remained consistent — to bring art into everyday spaces and foster engagement between artists, students and communities. Over time, the festival has become more diverse and inclusive in both participation and artistic practices. What began as a platform for students has expanded into a multidisciplinary event featuring fine art, installations, performance, film and literature. It has showcased works by leading Indian and international artists while building collaborations with organisations such as UNESCO and the British Council, along with institutions like NIFT and Srishti Manipal. Today, it stands as a dynamic cultural platform that brings together varied artistic voices and encourages dialogue around social, environmental and technological ideas.
As curator, how do you decide the theme for each edition?
The theme emerges through discussions with institutions, faculty and artists — reflecting contemporary concerns. Rather than being restrictive, it acts as a flexible framework that allows multiple interpretations. Accessibility is important, as the festival engages a wide audience. Themes often explore ideas such as sustainability, identity and technology, encouraging artists to respond to the changing world. This year’s theme, Tomorrow, Altered!, reflects on the future as something already unfolding in the present.
What does Tomorrow, Altered! explore?
The theme looks at how environmental change, technological shifts and social transformations are reshaping our present. It invites artists to engage with ideas of adaptation, evolving ecologies and human relationships with technology. Through a range of mediums, the works of fer multiple perspectives rather than a single narrative, encouraging audiences to reflect on how tomorrow is being shaped today.
How are the artists and exhibitions selected?
The festival does not follow a conventional selection process. Once the theme is set, institutions identify students whose work aligns with it, while other artists are invited through the festival’s network. This approach brings together student artists, emerging practitioners and established names, with a focus on inter-disciplinary work that interacts with public space.
What are some of the highlights this year?
The festival is best experienced as a whole, but the Kala Car stands out — a Tesla transformed into a moving canvas, exploring the intersection of art, technology and sustainability. Largescale installations across the venue also create immersive experiences, encouraging visitors to engage with art in unexpected ways.
What mediums can audiences expect this year?
The programme includes installations, sculpture, photography, painting, performance and mixed media works. Many installations experiment with materials such as terracotta, fabric and light, while others incorporate technology. Highlights include photography exhibitions like Bengaluru in Focus and UNESCO’s Pockets of Hope, alongside performances, wearable art showcases and film-based works such as Cinema Reimagined. Together, they present a wide spectrum of contemporary practices.
What do you hope visitors take away?
The aim is for visitors to leave with a sense of curiosity and reflection. Tomorrow, Altered! encourages people to think about how present-day changes are shaping the future. Equally important is the shared cultural experience. By bringing together artists, students and communities — the festival makes art accessible while fostering new perspectives in everyday spaces.
Entry free. On till April 12. At Whitefield.
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