Priya Agrawal brings India’s youth employment story into the room, in their own words

Her work over the past decade has focused on the stretch between school and employment, a period marked by decisions that are both urgent and under-supported. Many young people leave formal education early, often without access to guidance that might help them navigate pathways into stable work. Opportunities exist, and public and private investment in skilling continues to grow, yet the connection between education and employment remains uneven.

There is no shortage of data describing this landscape. It points to near-universal school enrolment, rising college attendance, and a gradual reduction in youth unemployment over time. At the same time, a large number of young people remain outside education, employment or training. These figures are widely cited, yet they tend to compress experience into something legible at a distance. “Data shows progress and gaps… but it does not tell the full story, or reveal the humans behind these statistics,” Agrawal notes.

Art × Evidence proposes a different way of working with that material. In its Goa edition, 45 young participants, working as emerging artists, are creating original artworks across poetry, theatre, visual art and design. Their responses are shaped by a decade of research into school-to-work transitions, including themes such as unemployment, financial independence and career decision-making. The intention is not to illustrate findings, but to interpret them, to question them, and at times to complicate them.