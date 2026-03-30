Astronaut loses speech mid-mission; NASA makes first-ever medical evacuation; cause still mysterious!

In a recent turn of events, a NASA astronaut was evacuated from the space station after suddenly losing the ability to speak. He became the first one to have been medically evacuated from the station and the doctors do not have a clue what went wrong with him.

Space scare: NASA astronaut’s unexplained condition halts mission

Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Fincke in a recent interview revealed his mysterious condition that occurred on Jan 7. While dining aboard just after preparing for his regular spacewalk, the astronaut lost his ability to speak. It was painless but terrifying. He said, “It was completely out of the blue. It was just amazingly quick”.

As the incident took place, crew onboard instantly realised something was wrong. They noticed his distress and came for his rescue within seconds. He said, “My crewmates definitely saw that I was in distress. It was all hands on deck within just a matter of seconds.”

The medical team onboard, was confused with his condition and declared his next destination to be home ASAP. Mike, a retired Air Force colonel, describing the situation said that the episode lasted roughly 20 minutes but it was super scary. He also added he felt perfectly healthy afterwards and still does.