After the moment: What lingers in All That You Leave Behind

The first images I saw from All That You Leave Behind had a curious effect. A painting that seemed to hold the afterimage of a battlefield. An installation built around shifting light. A photograph that felt less like documentation and more like a memory caught mid-drift. Nothing in the works looked overtly archival, yet each carried the sense that something had already happened.
That is precisely the premise of the exhibition, curated by Gayatri Sinha and opening at Art Exposure on March 18. The show asks a deceptively simple question. What remains after the moment itself has passed.
Gayatri frames the exhibition around the idea of residue. Not residue in the literal sense of dust or debris, but the traces that survive in culture and memory once events recede into history.
“I think we are going through a massive historical churn in terms of what endures and what survives,” she told me. “That applies equally to material heritage and to the personal sphere, where devices have replaced haptic personal records.”
The phrase stayed with me while looking through the works. In earlier decades, memory often existed as something you could physically hold. A stack of letters tied with ribbon. A family album passed around the living room. Today, those records live inside phones and servers, endlessly reproducible yet oddly fragile.
“At the personal level, family albums and archives are becoming a thing of the past,” Gayatri says. “Technology has changed the very nature of how history leaves its imprint.”
The shift is visible on a global scale as well. Cultural heritage sites have been lost through war, environmental damage and political upheaval. Entire histories can vanish in a matter of days.
“We only need to look at West Asian historic sites to see how many have been damaged or destroyed in recent decades,” Gayatri notes. “The destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas and the looting of museums remind us that history itself can disappear.”
In response, All That You Leave Behind assembles artists who approach memory from multiple directions. The roster includes figures such as Atul Dodiya, Abir Karmakar, Sheba Chhachhi, Shambhavi Singh, K. M. Madhusudhanan and Sudhir Patwardhan.
The works span painting, photography and installation. What links them is a shared attention to what lingers once events have slipped into the past.
Gayathri approached the selection with that variety in mind.
“Artists continually evolve,” she says. “It was exciting to see how works from previous years and the present moment could speak to the same idea of residue.”
Take Dodiya’s painting responding to images of war. When I first encountered the work, it felt both specific and strangely universal, as if several conflicts had collapsed into one visual language. The imagery carries echoes of news photography while drifting into something more atmospheric.
“Atul Dodiya’s painting addresses the present conflict even as it unfolds in real time,” Gayathri explains. “But it also speaks to all sites of conflict. Artists respond to images from many sources, including imagination.”
Elsewhere in the exhibition, residue appears through more subtle channels. Light, for instance, becomes a central material in several installations. Works by Chhachhi, Shambhavi and Madhusudhanan use illumination as a way of activating space and memory.
Looking at images of those installations, the effect is almost cinematic. Light spills across surfaces and dissolves again as viewers move through the room.
“These works treat light as a sensorium,” Gayathri says. “They create immersive experiences where memory, recall and even wonder come into play.”
What struck me most, flipping between the images, was how elusive the concept of residue can be. Sometimes it appears as a clear historical reference. At other times it emerges through atmosphere or absence.
Gayathri argues that absence itself plays a crucial role in artistic practice.
“Erasure is as important to art as the inclusion of images or text,” she says. “Artists are always deciding what to remove as much as what to show.”
To illustrate the point, she references a lecture by neuroscientist V. S. Ramachandran about perception and aesthetics. In discussing the “Peak Shift Effect,” Ramachandran compared two seemingly distant traditions: classical Tanjore sculpture and the abstract paintings of Piet Mondrian.
“In that lecture he spoke about what each artist chooses to include and what they erase,” Gayathri says. “Negation is central to abstraction, where affect is suggested rather than represented.”
The idea feels especially resonant in a show about memory. After all, remembering often involves omission. Details blur. Images fade. Certain moments remain vivid while others disappear entirely.
By the time I finished looking through the exhibition images, the title began to feel less poetic and more literal. What we leave behind is rarely the whole story. It is a fragment, a gesture, sometimes just a faint outline of what once existed.
Art offers a way of paying attention to those fragments.
In All That You Leave Behind, residue becomes a method of reading the present. Each work asks viewers to consider what persists after the noise of an event has settled. Some traces remain visible in monuments and artefacts. Others survive in sensation, atmosphere or the faint memory of light passing across a surface.
Standing in front of those works, the past does not feel distant. It feels suspended, still unfolding in the present tense.
What: All That You Leave Behind
When: 18th March-16th May | 11 am - 8 pm, except Sundays
Where: Art Exposure, Lakeview Road, Kolkata