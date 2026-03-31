After the moment: What lingers in All That You Leave Behind

The first images I saw from All That You Leave Behind had a curious effect. A painting that seemed to hold the afterimage of a battlefield. An installation built around shifting light. A photograph that felt less like documentation and more like a memory caught mid-drift. Nothing in the works looked overtly archival, yet each carried the sense that something had already happened.

Curator Gayatri Sinha gathers a group of contemporary artists to examine memory, erasure and the strange persistence of historical traces

That is precisely the premise of the exhibition, curated by Gayatri Sinha and opening at Art Exposure on March 18. The show asks a deceptively simple question. What remains after the moment itself has passed.

Gayatri frames the exhibition around the idea of residue. Not residue in the literal sense of dust or debris, but the traces that survive in culture and memory once events recede into history.

“I think we are going through a massive historical churn in terms of what endures and what survives,” she told me. “That applies equally to material heritage and to the personal sphere, where devices have replaced haptic personal records.”