This island getaway gets food right without trying too hard

At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, food doesn’t behave like a supporting act. It’s not theatrical and thankfully not chasing trends. It's exactly like the island itself, confident but also indulgent. You don’t just “do” meals here.
The first thing you notice is that the menus are expansive without being exhausting, flavours layered without trying to impress you into submission. Baraabaru, the Indian fine-dining outpost is perched over the lagoon and the cooking leans into familiarity. Under the guidance of Chef Hari Nayak and Chef Kishan Singh, the menu reads like a love letter to regional India.
A thecha potato chop is crisp, with puffed rice adding texture. Pandhra rassa which is usually rustic and assertive, shows up refined here. The galouti toast is indulgent without collapsing under its own richness. Even something as predictable as butter chicken kulcha gets a clever lift with smoked gouda and methi butter. The butter garlic scallops stood out immediately. So did the beef yakhni biryani with bone marrow, which was indulgent and just right. Dessert was apple chiroti with chena cheesecake and cinnamon ice cream which was the tightrope between nostalgia and reinvention.
Then there’s Café Huraa, which operates like the island’s all-day conscience. Breakfast here is where the kitchen flexes its range. A Maldivian Benedict swaps out predictability—curry hollandaise, mas huni, coconut, all layered onto a familiar structure that suddenly feels less British and more Indian Ocean. It works out beautifully. A cinnamon roll and fresh juice on the side remind you that you’re on an actually holiday.
Lunch shifts gears. We tasted the Thai glass noodle salad which was bright, sharp, and textural because of the herbs, lime, chilli doing their thing. Later, sushi and gyozas appeared, never trying to outshine the setting. This is food designed to be eaten slowly, between swims, without checking your phone.
Dinner at Kandu Grill is exactly what you want by the ocean: fire, salt, and clarity. A mixed seafood grill—lobster, prawns, scallops, tuna have no unnecessary embellishment. A creamy potato gratin sits alongside like a well-dressed plus-one. Even the Nikkei-style ceviche, with its Japanese-Peruvian crossover, avoids the usual fusion clichés.
If Baraabaru is about memory and Kandu is about simplicity, then Reef Club is about indulgence. The Italian offering doesn’t chase authenticity as a performance; it just cooks well. We made tomato gazpacho, mushroom risotto with black truffle is exactly and Tagliolini with marinara and tiramisu for dessert as part of the cooking lesson at the Reef Club and also enjoyed the meal thoroughly.
Dinner here is much more luxurious and intentionally indulgent. We tried the lobster bisque, foie gras ravioli, lobster tail that could easily feel excessive, but didn’t. Even the gelati selection, from pistachio praline to Amalfi lemon prosecco, feels considered rather than decorative. When the weather turns—as it often does in the Maldives—and rain taps against the roof, the entire experience sharpens. Good food has a way of feeling even better in a storm.
What stands out across the island isn’t just quality. Preferences are noted, small adjustments appear without being announced, and dishes seem to arrive in sync with your mood.
There’s also a noticeable absence of excess. There are no oversized portions, no unnecessary molecular flourishes. You eat well, but more importantly, you eat calmly. Meals stretch, conversations linger, and the idea of rushing through a course feels almost inappropriate.
By the time you leave, what stays with you isn’t a single standout dish—though there are plenty—but a rhythm. Breakfast that wakes you up gently. Lunch that doesn’t slow you down. Dinner that lets the day taper off without ceremony.
At Kuda Huraa, food is simply a part of a larger recalibration—of pace, of appetite, of attention. And that is the real luxury.
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