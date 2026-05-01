Six years, 39 frames: Srinivasan Periathiruvadi’s Kashmir comes to Chennai

That image is one of 39 large prints that will go up on the walls of Lalit Kala Akademi this weekend, in an exhibition called Kashmir: A Visual Poetry. Six years of returning to the valley, season after season, with a camera and the kind of patience that most people talk about and very few actually practice. Thirty-nine images selected from several thousand. And alongside each one, a short poem written by his 12-year-old granddaughter Maya Anupama Koushik, who looked at the finished photographs and decided she had something to say about them. Nobody asked her to. That matters.

“When I read them, I was truly impressed, not because she is my granddaughter,” Srinivasan says, simply. He asked her to write for all 39. She agreed without hesitation. The title of the exhibition came after that conversation.

There is something worth sitting with in that collaboration. A man in his late 60s, climbing moraines and waiting out snowstorms, building a body of work over half a decade, and a child encountering those images for the first time and finding language for them. Two entirely different relationships with the same valley, one earned through repeated physical presence, the other through imagination and instinct, arriving at the same walls at the same time. Photography has always been about the gap between what the eye sees and what the heart understands. Rarely does that gap get bridged quite so literally.